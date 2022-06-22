ST. MARIES, Idaho - With just three days until Hoopfest, teams across the United States are gearing up for the world’s largest three-on-three basketball tournament.
Two states are teaming up to create one team in St. Maries. Two boys from Idaho, Owen and Trace Chatingy, and Landon and Sheldon Moglia from Arizona are playing this year as IdaZona.
“Since they’re from Idaho and we’re from Arizona, combining Idaho and Arizona makes IdaZona,” Landon Moglia, one of the team members, said.
The Moglia boys spend summers in St. Maries with their parents Scott and Holly to escape the heat.
“It’s awesome! Beautiful weather in the summertime so being from Arizona where it’s 110 degrees right now, the 80s are amazing,” says Holly Moglia, Landon and Sheldon’s mother.
Over the past few summers, the boys have become good friends and have always enjoyed playing basketball.
Although just as they got old enough and were ready to play at Hoopfest, the pandemic hit, which canceled the tournament.
But now they’re more ready than ever, and they’ve got a great mentor too.
“I got to play in some of the earlier Hoopfests and had a great time,” Holly said. “I couldn’t tell you if I won any games or lost, but it was just so much fun getting to see your friends down there.”
Holly played at several Hoopfest's back in the early 90s. She’s originally from Freeman and is excited and emotional to see the next generation playing this year.
“I feel like it’s going to be really emotional because it’s just full circle. Something that I did and getting to see my kids do it, and knowing how excited they are about it. It’s emotional and exciting at the same time,” says Holly.