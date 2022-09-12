MOSCOW, Idaho - The U.S. News & World Report named University of Idaho (UI) the top public higher education institution in the West on its list of Top 50 Best Value colleges.
This is the third year in a row UI has secured the ranking. The only national public university ranked ahead of UI was the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill.
“Three years of Best Value in the West proves we are doing things right,” said President Scott Green. “Our scholarship support is unmatched, and Vandals show over and over again that they are ready to take their place in industry after graduation.”
UI is ranked in the top 6% of all public universities. U.S. News rankings compare UI with other national universities that offer a full range of undergraduate majors, master's degrees and doctoral programs.
The full U.S. News & World Report rankings and methodology are available on the magazine’s Best Colleges website.