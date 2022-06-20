COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Precipitation levels much higher than average and cooler temperatures are working in favor of a shorter wildfire season this year in the Inland Northwest.
Spokane National Weather Service (NWS) Lead Forecaster, Charlotte Dewey, says our region has received more precipitation this spring in comparison to the past five years.
"It's typical for us to see a longer, drawn-out, cooler, wetter spring season. It's just been a while. Typically in the past several years, we've had a drier, shorter spring," Dewey said.
This drawn-out spring sets us up for a shorter and hopefully less busy wildfire season.
“In comparison to the last couple of years, we had a real quick on-switch to fire season. We dried out, warmed up, and saw the fire season get off to a fast start. This year, we'll see a delayed start because we've been so cool and moist."
We need about another two weeks before NWS can give a more accurate wildfire outlook but the recent snowpack measurements are certainly working in their favor. For the month of Jun. North Idaho is about 250% above normal.
"This doesn't necessarily mean that it has snowed, but it's been so cool it hasn't melted off,” Dewey said.
All of that moisture is being stored in the higher terrain and saturates the surface, which is good because the precipitation outlook is leaning below average through September. The temperature outlook is just leaning above normal.
"We've had this really cool spring and everyone's kind of ready for the sunshine, but on the flip side, once that sunshine and dry pattern begins, we'll have to start worrying about fires and smoke. It's kind of a double-edged sword," Dewey said.
It’s a double-edged sword that local fire chiefs are keeping a close eye on. Northern Lakes Fire Chief Pat Riley says the wet spring means lots of plant growth, which is good now, but possibly problematic later this summer.
“All that does is precipitate a green-up phase and once we get super hot weather and winds, it dries it out,” Chief Riley said.