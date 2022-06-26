ironman

Ironmen cross the finish line during the Facebook livestream event

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - While day two of Hoopfest is underway in downtown Spokane, next door in Idaho, the 2022 Ironman 70.3 is highlighting the feats of a different set of athletes!

In a Half Ironman, a total of 70.3 miles is covered between a swimming course, a biking course, and ending in a run. The triathlon can be undertaken by individuals or a relay team, and it is truly a feat to complete any part the race. 

Today's winners of the male and female divisions did not break the course records established in 2019, held by Tim Reed (3:47:54) and Heather Jackson (4:12:59), but they were still incredibly fast!

The winner of the men's division is Justin Reile, who dashed past the finish line first overall with a time of 4:00:02. 

Becca Kawaoka clocked in at 4:28:21, securing this year's overall fastest female racer.

Congratulations to both of these iron-willed racers!

The race continues on at this time, with our very own Cory Howard testing his limits and undertaking the course solo! He kicked off bright and early at 6:46 this morning and is currently on the last stretch of the running course! He finished the swimming course in 209th place for his group with a time of 1:11:20, completed the biking course in 186th place in his group with a time of 3:46:31, and he's expected to cross the finish line around 2:30 this afternoon with an estimated time of 2:23:41, though it may change depending on his pace.

No matter his placement or finishing time, any athlete attempting this triathlon is a top notch winner in our eyes, and every athlete or team should pat themselves on the back just for trying. Good job!

