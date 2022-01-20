COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Woodland Middle School (WMS) is going remote until at least Monday due to the high number of absent teachers and low number of substitutes available.
Coeur d' Alene School District has over 100 staff out of work Thursday across the district according to a spokesperson. They said there are nowhere near enough substitutes to pick up the slack.
There are 19 staff out at WMS alone and only three substitutes to fill classrooms.
"This makes it extremely difficult to continue in-person instruction and provide adequate student supervision," the district said.
Classes will be remote Friday and Monday. The school is prepared to continue remote learning if staffing issues have not improved by then.
Students will have the chance to gather their Chromebooks and other necessary materials after 7th period Thursday.
Here's the rest of the details from WMS: