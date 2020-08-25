BOISE, Idaho - Today lawmakers in Idaho's House voted to advance a resolution that ends Idaho Governor Brad Little's Coronavirus Emergency Declaration.

The resolution effectively lifts all restrictions across the state. Lawmakers voted and passed the resolution 48-20 amid a special session that the Governor called to deal with liability laws and mail-in voting concerns.

The resolution now heads to the Senate and if it passes the Governor's Emergency declaration, that he put in place back in March, is over.

