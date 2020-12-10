IDAHO - According to preliminary data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW), right now COVID-19 is the leading cause of death in the Gem State.
For the month of November, there were 1,520 deaths in Idaho. Of those, 247 were from COVID-19, 233 were from heart diseases and 224 were from malignant neoplasms. Other causes of death include: Alzheimer's disease, cerebrovascular diseases, chronic lower respiratory diseases, accidents, diabetes, chronic liver disease and Parkinson's disease.
There are 198 people who have a pending cause of death.
However, data from January to November recognizes COVID-19 as the third highest cause of death in Idaho. In that time period, 14,496 people died in Idaho and of those deaths, 863 were from COVID-19.
According to IDHW, leading causes of death are based on the underlying cause of death, which "is the condition that began the chain of events that ultimately led to the person's death."
IDHW said that it's important to note there is a lag in time between when the death occurred, when the death certificate is completed and when it's submitted to the National Center for Health Statistics to be processed.
IDHW said right now, approximately 2% of all records in 2020, and 17% in November, are pending investigation or the underlying cause is being determined for analysis.
In the preliminary data, COVID-19 deaths are based on deaths where COVID-19 was the underlying cause of death.
"COVID-19 deaths in which COVID-19 was the underlying cause of death are a subset of COVID-19 related deaths which are shown on Idaho's coronavirus.idaho.gov website, and therefore, will not match the mortality counts on the website."
According to IDHW, through November there were 863 deaths with COVID-19 listed as the underlying cause, however not all death certificates have been processed to determine underlying cause of death.
"Deaths in which COVID-19 was not the person's underlying cause of death, but COVID-19 was listed on their death certificate as contributing to the person's death, are excluded from the COVID-19 underlying cause count in this table, and are included in the total and the person's cause of death."
