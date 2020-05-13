BOISE - Voting for Idaho's primary election will still happen this month but the process will look a little different.
In order to keep voters, election workers and community members safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, the May primary will be conducted from home.
In early May, registered voters were sent a ballot request form. To request a ballot by mail, voters are instructed to tear off and complete the post card, sign it and put it back in the mailbox. Voters don't need to worry about stamps and the postcards are pre-addressed.
Voters can also do all of this online at idahovotes.gov.
Idaho residents who are not registered to vote but have internet access, can visit idahovotes.gov to request and absentee ballot. Residents who aren't registered and don't have access to the internet should also receive a ballot request form.
The deadline for ballot requests and voter registration to be submitted is Tuesday, May 19.
