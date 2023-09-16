IDAHO — Idaho's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 3% in August.
In July, the seasonal unemployment rate was set at 2.8%. Now, for the first time since November 2021, Idaho's unemployment rate was 3% in August, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.
Last month's labor force increased by 1,874 (0.2%), adding to the 2.8% unemployment rate in July 2023, per the Idaho Department of Labor.
Idaho's labor force participation rate, the percentage of people ages 16 and older who are employed or are looking for work if unemployed, remained at 62.4%.
According to the Idaho Department of Labor, Idaho's nonfarm jobs increased by 1,900 (.2%), adding to the 854,600.
Industries like private educational services (3%), construction (0.9%), federal government (0.7%), local government (0.7%), and professional and business services (0.6%) are some of the industries with the most significant over-the-month gains.
Jobs in durable goods manufacturing (-1.2%), financial activities (-1%), transportation, warehousing and utilities (-0.9%), and state government (-0.6%) had the most influential decline in August, as per the Idaho Department of Labor.