WARDEN, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) has released the names of the victims killed in a canoe accident near Warden this weekend.
One boy was killed, another hospitalized and a father and brother remain missing after a canoe accident near Warden.
According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO), the 32-year-old father and his three children, ages six, eight and 10, all from Othello, went to a seep lake at the Columbia Wildlife Refuge south of SR-262 to go fishing.
GCSO said their canoe capsized sometime before nightfall. The ten-year-old was able to make it to shore but the father and two siblings did not. Family members became concerned when the group did not return and searched the area. Family found the ten-year-old along the shore and called 911 just before 11 p.m.
The ten-year-old was transported to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake for treatment. Rescuers recovered the body of the eight-year-old boy, but as of early Saturday morning the father and the six-year-old had not been recovered.
GCSO said rescuers will continue their search efforts Saturday morning after sunrise.