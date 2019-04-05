SPOKANE, Wash. - According to a recent study, 16.7 million Americans were victims of identity fraud in 2018, an increase of 8 percent from 2017.
According to the study, online shopping presents the greatest fraud risk. In fact, the study says that online shopping fraud is 81 percent more prevalent than point of sale fraud.
But before identity fraud occurs, people are usually the victims of identity theft.
Identity theft is unauthorized access to personal information, once the theft is used for illicit financial gain, it becomes identity fraud.
To decrease your chances of becoming victims of both, experts say you should shred specific documents such as tax documents that are more than three years old, bank statements that are older than one year, bills, junk mail, and more.
For a full list of what you should shred, and a reminder of how long you should keep important documents, visit www.khq.com/shred.