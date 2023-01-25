PULLMAN, Wash. - The Whitman County coroner has released the name of the Washington State University (WSU) student found dead in his dorm room on Sunday.
Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, officers responded to a call at Perham Hall to find 19-year-old Luke Tyler deceased at the scene. The details of his death are still being determined, however there are no signs of foul play..
Online allegations of hazing at a fraternity contributing to Tyler's death have been made, however WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins told NonStop Local it is too early to determine at this time.
"Any type of conclusion, including hazing, is premature," he said. "We'll work with the coroner’s office to determine the cause and manner of death."
A university spokesman would not comment on whether hazing may have played a role in Tyler's death. He was aware of the online allegations but said it would be inappropriate to comment on something still actively being investigated. He said the coroner likely won't have the results of Tyler's autopsy for several weeks.
In 2019, a freshman named Sam Martinez was found dead after what police ultimately determined was a hazing incident. Fifteen of Sam's fraternity brothers were charged with supplying alcohol to a minor.
Sam's parents are working with Washington state lawmakers to create a bill that would strengthen hazing laws. As it stands, punishment for hazing is up to 90 days in jail and a maximum fine of $1,000. The bill would increase penalties up to 364 days in jail and a maximum fee of $5,000. Should the hazing result in substantial bodily harm, it would constitute a class C felony and be punishable with up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
A GoFundMe was made to help Luke Tyler’s family with funeral costs. NonStop Local has reached out to the creator to determine whether the family is aware of this fund, but we have not yet heard back from them.