Idaho Fish & Game says as temperatures heat up, they are beginning to hear reports of anglers taking advantage of some highly-abundant kokanee population in Lake Pend Oreille.
Fisheries research have estimated over 2.5 million kokanee occupied Lake Pend Oreille in fall 2019, the highest count on record since the mid-1990's.
"With promising data, fishing reports and unbeatable scenery, summer fishing on Lake Pend Oreille is shaping up to be a productive season for kokanee anglers," IDFG said.
IDFG says while higher numbers of fish typically lead to smaller sizes, there seems to be some extra adult-sized fishes, with anglers reporting average sizes from 9-10 inches.
“As of last fall, some of the age-three fish hadn’t matured yet,” said Sr. Fishery Research Biologist Sean Wilson. “They were big enough to catch in fall 2019 and will only be bigger this year.”
Biologists also indicate predator suppression for lake trout and walleye, coupled with low Mysis freshwater shrimp numbers, are creating good conditions for the kokanee.
"Kokanee are the keystone of the Lake Pend Oreille fisheries," IDFG said. "Not only are they a popular sport fish in their own right, but they also provide the necessary forage to grow world-class rainbow trout, sustain native bull trout and feed a myriad of other predators."
Biologists have also noticed a boom in juvenile kokanee, providing food base for predatory fish like rainbow trout.
