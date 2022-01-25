SPOKANE, Wash. - Day two of victim impact statements are underway in the case of Freeman school shooter, Caleb Sharpe. Last month, Sharpe entered a plea of guilty for the shooting that killed classmate Sam Strahan and wounded three others. The ambush occurred more than four years ago, and after a very lengthy and painful court process, those impacted by the violence are finally getting the opportunity to address the court.
Tuesday's proceedings began with a former Freeman student who is now in college. She told the court via zoom that before September 13, 2017, she would have described Freeman as a 'small community, like no other. Safe, secure, where your only threat was not turning in homework on time.' She says the defendant changed everything.
"I was nothing more than a target," she said. "The hallway I had seen every day became something else. A graveyard."
She said because of the gunman's actions, the world is "a completely different place where she can no longer expect the best of people because (their community) has seen the worst."
She concluded her statement pleading with the judge to never allow Sharpe to "see the light of day," adding that "something needs to change."
Another student was next to read a statement for Judge Price. She gave him a photo of her and murder victim Sam Strahan taken at her 11th birthday. She witnessed the terror that day on the second floor of the high school. She recalled riding the bus with the suspect, unknowingly to her and others that he was armed with multiple weapons in a golf bag, as they headed for school.
"I don't hate you, but I pity the pathetic route you have taken for your life," she said.
Her father took the podium next. He told the court he brought a unique perspective as he is both a father and teacher at Freeman. He told the court about a disturbing comment Sharpe made the morning of the attack. Witnesses recalled hearing Sharpe say, "I hope you have a good day" to the classmates he was preparing to harm.
"You have shown no remorse," he said. "(Sharpe) and his family have drug this out for four and a half years. If (he was) really remorseful, (he) would have manned up and plead guilty right away."
Other victim letters also pointed to the painful, drawn-out court proceedings that they say only made their healing process harder.
Before concluding, the father and teacher wanted the shooter to take away one thing from his words. The name remembered in all this will not be his but rather victim Sam Strahan.
"This new generation of students have already forgotten who you are," he said. "When they ask (about the shooting) I tell them it was a coward (who did it.)"
His wife followed up his comments urging the judge to give Sharpe the maximum sentence allowed by law.
"I hope Caleb's decision after four and a half years to take responsibility for his sadistic and evil actions means that he has some sense of regret, but please don't take that into consideration when deciding his sentence," she said. "He doesn't deserve a second chance at freedom. He doesn't deserve to go home."
Details of the disturbing plot also resurfaced Tuesday. At least two letters referenced the fact that Sharpe carried out his plan to kill only after 'flipping a coin.' The mother told the court she and her family were only recently made aware of another disturbing find in the case making their experience all the more traumatizing.
"It was brought to our attention just this morning that our daughter was one of the students circled in Caleb's book that was taken by law enforcement," she said while addressing Sharpe. "You cannot imagine the gut punch my husband and I experienced when we heard this news. We don't know what the circle means, and we can't spend any more of our time and lives trying to figure out what was in the mind of Caleb that day. My family and I cannot do that. We don't think like killers do. If the circle meant he wanted her harmed, then we will thank and praise our Heavenly Father as we did on that day that she came home to us and is physically whole. If it meant he didn't want to hurt her, I just wish with all of my being that you would have emulated who she is and how she lives her life, because if you would have done that, you never would have made the choices you did that day. She would have been a good friend to you."
The judge is set to hear from approximately 150 people before deciding Sharpe's fate. An exact sentencing date has not yet been confirmed.