SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Amid a SCRAPS investigation into a local dog hotel in Spokane Valley, a disturbing pattern of allegations of abuse has emerged with claims that dogs have been returned to their owners covered in urine or didn't receive prescribed medications.
Jeanne's Doggie Day Care & Pet Hotel currently has a A+ rating on the Better Business Bureau. However, a number of reviews on various websites range from five to one star. There are currently two reviews on the BBB's website, both of which are one-star reviews claiming dogs were returned to their owners sick, injured or soaked in urine.
On Yelp, Jeanne's had a total of 40 reviews as of Tuesday, Feb. 25. Five of which were five-star reviews, two were four-star reviews, two were three-star reviews and 31 were one-star reviews.
On Google, the business had a total of 139 reviews with an average rating of 3.4 stars.
SCRAPS launched an investigation into the business after a video surfaced showing the apparent abuse of a dog at Jeanne's Spokane Valley location. A manager has told KHQ the employee seen in the video harming the dog was fired after the other employee seen in the video reported the disturbing conduct.
The business has been in contact with the Spokane Valley Police and is cooperating with SCRAP's investigation. The owners have been out of town but KHQ has learned that they are headed back to Spokane right now.
Here is a look at some of the reviews we found:
- One-star Yelp review dated Dec. 14, 2019: "if I could call the police on this place I would!!!!! My dog was a good shepard and they used a shock collar on her. they denied it.vet says 800.00 later that is what the marks on her neck were and why she stopped eating and drinking."
- Five-star Yelp review dated June 16, 2016: "We have been taking our high energy chocolate lab here for daycare for 4+ years...she loves it! Great place to socialize and burn energy during the work week. She is so excited when we drop her off! The staff is incredible and knows our pooch personally. Have also had great boarding and grooming experiences. They took great care of our older dog who had medications to be administered too. Thanks for offering a military/veteran's discount too!"
- One-star Google review dated two months ago: "There is something wrong with the facility and how they care for your pets. They do not handle your pets very well; they are rough with the animals. My dog also seems scared when returning from there, like he has been abused. I won't use them ever again. I don't feel that my pup is safe and I know that he isn't happy there.
Furthermore, twice they've lied to me about the price. they quote one price, then jack up the price when you pick your pup up. Maybe business isn't going as well, however this is no reason to operate so dishonorably. Consider yourself warned."
- Five-star Google review dated one month ago: "Boarded my dog here over the holidays. He gets his own little hotel room where we were able to bring his bed and own toys, which stays in his room as some dogs are possessive. During the day it becomes a daycare, very busy and with lots of dogs to play with. At the end he got a report card of his behavior and his best friends, super cute. Loved the staff who let me call and check on my dog to see how he was doing. They keep an eye on his much food and water they have been drinking to make sure they aren't feeling too stressed. Absolutely love this place"
