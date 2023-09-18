SPOKANE, Wash. — The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning and dust advisory for Spokane County. But, they have also released that there may be a chance to see the norther lights tonight!
The red flag warning in our area has been issued from 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. today. With the dry, warm and windy conditions there is a chance that new fires can start and spread rapidly.
Make sure you are following all current fire restrictions and use caution with fire triggers like grills, cars, campfires, etc.
Following this, the NWS also issued a dust advisory that will be in effect this afternoon through the evening. The roads to be cautious on include I-90 from George to Moses Lake, US-395 from Ritzville to Tri-Cities and US-2 from Waterville to Davenport.
This advisory is changing based on the way the weather is shifting. It has recently just expanded into the Spokane County area after a dust channel was 12 miles west of Fairchild AFB, moving northeast at 25 mph.
If the weather is right, based on the latest space weather forecasts there is a potential for the aurora development tonight.
There may be enough breaks in cloud cover this evening to enjoy and view the Northern Lights shape. But, high cloud cover is expected to increase overnight.