Although we've had a relatively dry, mild November so far our KHQ Weather Authority team says there are changes on the way. We won't start really seeing their effects until early next week, which just happens to be one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.
Our weather pattern will likely be shifting to become more active than it's been most of November. Meaning there will be more opportunities for storms moving through. That wouldn't be especially problematic on it's own, except that the long-range outlook is showing a moderate to high likelihood of temperatures being below our normal of afternoon highs in the mid-30s, and overnight lows in the mid-20s. It also shows an moderate to high likelihood of above average precipitation.
Add all that together, and there's a more than likely chance that we'll start seeing snowstorms, possibly as early as Monday night.
While it's still too early for precise details like how much snow or exactly when it will fall, given the time of year, we can make a couple assumptions. The biggest one being there will likely be snow in the mountains for Thanksgiving travelers to contend with. If you have plans that take you over mountain passes make sure you are prepared!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.