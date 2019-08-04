Generic Voting

Image courtesy of MGN. 

If you want to vote in the state of Washington’s primary but aren’t registered, you still have time.  

Registration ends on Tuesday, August 6 at 8 p.m. If you register after that  time, you wont be able to vote in the state of Washington or cast your ballot.  

You have to register at a county elections office or designated voter service center.

Here are the locations in Spokane you can go to:  

  • The Election Office at 1033 West Gardner Ave., Spokane Valley 
  • Center Place Regional Event Center: 2426 North Discovery Place, Spokane Valley 

Both locations are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6.  

