If you want to vote in the state of Washington’s primary but aren’t registered, you still have time.
Registration ends on Tuesday, August 6 at 8 p.m. If you register after that time, you wont be able to vote in the state of Washington or cast your ballot.
You have to register at a county elections office or designated voter service center.
Here are the locations in Spokane you can go to:
- The Election Office at 1033 West Gardner Ave., Spokane Valley
- Center Place Regional Event Center: 2426 North Discovery Place, Spokane Valley
Both locations are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6.