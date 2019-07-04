If you’re wearing clothing with the American flag on it, it’s technically illegal

Americans will sport Independence Day outfits featuring red, white, and blue, but clothing with the American flag on it is technically illegal under the U.S. Flag Code.
Marc Leepson, author of “Flag: An American Biography,” told NBC News, “there’s no flag police. No one’s going to get arrested."
According to the federal flag code, the flag is not supposed to be used for advertising. In the District of Columbia, a flag cannot be printed, painted, or attached to any merchandise.
The code also bans people from turning the material of a flag into clothing.