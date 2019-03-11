Igloo Coolers is voluntarily recalling eight models of coolers after a Florida boy got trapped inside one.
“We heard this muffled scream,” Maria Wanes told WSVN News. “We came running out, and you can tell where the scream was coming from. Finally, Rob turned and looked to the cooler, opened it up and he was in there.”
Igloo has since issued a voluntary recall of several models of their coolers because of a stainless-steel latch that could "inadvertently close where a person could potentially become locked inside."
The recall involves the following models:
- Igloo® Marine Elite 72 quart; Item #00049375
- Igloo® Marine Elite 54 quart; Item #00049374
- Igloo® Marine Elite 94 quart; Item #00049574
- Igloo® Marine Elite 110 quart; Item #00034108
Igloo said it was working to send consumers a latch replacement kit to switch out the current latch.