It's National Pancake Day at IHOP, and what better way to celebrate than by eating pancakes and donating to charity?
IHOP says dine-in guests can come in and get one short stack of buttermilk pancakes for free on Tuesday, Feb. 25, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. (or until 10 p.m. at select locations.
On top of that, you can also enter to win prizes like pancakes for life, and more!
“This year, we really amped up our annual celebration by creating the ultimate IHOP fan sweepstakes where one lucky pancake-er will walk away with ‘Pancakes for Life’,” continued Peterson. “At IHOP, bigger is better so we’re also giving away more than 250,000, one-of-a-kind, instant win pancake-themed prizes, everything from custom bikes to design-your-own bomber jackets to collectible watches. This is unlike anything we’ve ever done before on National Pancake Day, and the only way for guests to try and score one of these items is by visiting an IHOP restaurant on Tuesday, February 25.”
Aside from the free pancakes, IHOP aims to raise over $4 million for the Children's Miracle Network, Shriner's Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
“The communities where IHOP and our franchisees operate is at the core of everything we do, and National Pancake Day serves as a great example of our commitment to helping the kids and families who are our guests, neighbors, friends and family,” said Peterson.
Each dollar raised during IHOP's National Pancake Day stays local and supports the nearest children's hospital associated with charity partners.
