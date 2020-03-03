The Idaho High School Activities Association says none of the upcoming state championship schedules will be changed due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
The IHSAA says no changes have been made to the 2020 Boys Basketball, Debate, Cheer or Dance State Championships at this time. The IHSAA is in communication with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and the Idaho Department of Education, continuing to receive guidance regarding upcoming events.
"The safety of participants and fans is the primary focus of our organization and we encourage those planning to attend to follow [CDC prevention guidelines]," IHSAA said in a statement.
The IHSAA emphasizes that any potential participants, staff and spectators should not attend if they are sick with fever or coughing symptoms.
Tournament site staff are working to ensure frequently-touched surfaces in venues are being cleaned prior and during events, soap and water/hand sanitizer stations are easily accessible, and appropriate respiratory etiquette/hand hygiene practices are promoted.
"We are aware that this situation can rapidly change," the IHSAA said. "We will continue to be in contact with the Department of Health and Welfare and will update any new information we receive from this organization, or other respectable sources.
The IDHW says three people are being tested for COVID-19, and six are under observation. There have been no confirmed cases in Idaho as of Tuesday morning.
