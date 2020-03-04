IKEA dresser recalled after six tip-over reports

IKEA is recalling almost 1 million Kullen three-drawer dressers due to them being a tip-over hazard that may result in death.
According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, IKEA has received six reports of tip-over incidents involving the dresser.
The dresser was sold in the United States and Canada from April 2005 to December 2019.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should stop using the dresser immediately.
Consumers can call IKEA's recall hotline at 888-966-4532 or go online to www.IKEA-USA.com/secureit for more information about how to receive a refund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.