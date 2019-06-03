IKEA, the Swedish ready-to-assemble furniture company is ready to plop you right into American TV living room designs.
Living room sets from the company's 'Real Life" series features sets recreating shows such as The Simpsons, Friends and Stranger Things.
IKEA uses its own furniture and some software to make the 3D models for the ad campaign to find the right items for the specific looks. The company says it will list all the items making it easy for anyone to recreate the rooms.
Take a look at the sets HERE.