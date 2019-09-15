Wisconsin officials are investigating if an illegal THC infused vape cartridge manufacturing operation is connected to vaping-linked deaths and illnesses across the country.
According to Fox News, 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines and 23-year-old Jacob Huffhines were arrested earlier in September after investigators conducted search warrants on a home.
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said what the raid uncovered was a "major, major operation," including highly potent THC-infused vape pods.
Police seized about $1.5 million worth of drugs, 31,000 vape cartridges with a gram of THC, 100,000 empty cartridges, and 57 mason jars filled with THC oil.
Investigators discovered the operation after the parents of a teenage boy brought him to the police. The teen gave officers information that led to the operation.
The Huffhines brothers are being held at the Kenosha County Jail on drug bust charges.