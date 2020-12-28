Illinois K9 killed after suspected drunk driver rams into patrol car

BOONE COUNTY, Illinois - The Boone County Sheriff's Office is morning the loss of K9 Loki after a suspected drunk driver rammed into a patrol car Sunday night.
According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, it happened on I-90 when Deputy Rosenkranz was conducting a traffic stop when the driver hit the patrol car.
Loki was inside the car during the collision. Deputy Rosenkranz was standing outside the car and was injured by flying debris.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Rosenkranz did everything he could to try to rescue Loki.
The 53-year-old driver who hit the patrol car was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
He is facing multiple charges including, Driving Under the Influence, Failure to Yield Upon Approaching a Stationary Authorized Emergency Vehicle, Driving on the Shoulder and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
