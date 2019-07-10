Watch again

An Illinois mom was arrested after allowing her two young daughters to ride inside an empty swimming pool on top of her SUV.

Police found Jennifer Yeager around 3 p.m. Tuesday driving her SUV with her young daughters on top of her vehicle inside an inflatable pool in the city of Dixon.

Yeager told police she drove across town to have the pool inflated and had the girls ride inside so it wouldn't blow away.

She was arrested for two counts of endangering the life or health of a child, two counts of reckless conduct and failure to secure a passenger between 8 and 16.

Yeager was taken to the Dixon Police Department where she was processed and released after posting bond.