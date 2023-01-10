SPOKANE, Wash. - The owner of a local ski business had $28,000 taken out of his bank account by a scammer who pretended to be an employee of his bank, leaving himself and his family unsure of what to do.
“One was $9,000, one was $9,250, and another one was $9,550,” TJ Sneva said.
Three separate wire transfers created an uneasy holiday season for TJ Sneva, the owner of Sneva Manufacturing in Spokane; a local business that has been hand-crafting skis from scratch since 1994.
Sneva is married with two daughters, his family has been based in Spokane for decades. He’s the nephew of legendary race car driver, from Spokane, Tom Sneva.
On December 19, Sneva received a message that appeared to be a normal alert text from his bank, Chase, notifying him of someone attempting to transfer thousands of dollars from his bank account. Sneva was asked if this was him, making the transfer, he said no.
From there, the scam kicked off. Sneva got a phone call from the scammer, who was disguising themself as a Chase employee. The scammer led Sneva in confirming the transaction, yet instead Sneva believed he was filling out a refund form.
“I’m $28,000 short, and I worked really hard to earn money like that, so it’s a big deal,” Sneva said.
Logan Hickle works for the Better Business Bureau. He said a scam of this amount, is highly unusual.
“That number is definitely staggering for one single individual,” Hickle said. “Typically, reports that we receive here at the BBB are a few thousand dollars, not nine thousand dollars across three separate transactions. That is definitely a standup number that is not common at all.”
Tips to avoid being scammed: know that your bank will never, ever ask you to transfer money to yourself. Never reply to unknown numbers texting or calling you. If something is suspicious, call your bank using the number on the back of your card – you need to initiate the conversation.