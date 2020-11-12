SPOKANE, Wash. - Following the termination of now former Spokane Health Officer Dr. Bub Lutz, Dr. Frank Velazquez is now filling the position as the interim health officer until the board fills the position permanently.
Velazquez spoke with KHQ first about his plans while he's in this role. He said he's been in the community for nearly 10 years and has a long history in diagnostics and academia. Most recently, he's been helping with COVID-19 testing operations.
MAIN GOALS IN POSITION:
Velazquez said his role as the interim health officer will involve three main things: Provide support and guidance to healthcare teams, ensure programs and services the community expects are being delivered and to continue working with epidemiologists on the ongoing pandemic.
Velazquez said if people thought there would be a delay or gap in health officer duties, that hasn't been the case.
"I've hit the ground running," Velazquez said.
COVID-19:
Velazquez said he was volunteering at a COVID-19 testing site as an unofficial advisor and is familiar with COVID-19 due to his background in health care. He said he has been involved with the pandemic since the beginning of it, in one way or another.
He said he was a part of the regional testing task force, responsible for coordinating appropriate resources.
"I can't sit on the sidelines," Velazquez said. "There were things I could help with so I moved in."
TIME FOR THE POSITION:
Velazquez is an active member on different advisory boards, where he says his job is to have his brain picked. He said he's told every board he's a part of that his position as the interim health officer comes first.
"I'll dedicate as much time as I need to," he said.
FACE OF THE JOB:
Velazquez said he will likely be the face of the position, or the person the public sees the most, but does believe that experts need time to speak to the community as well.
"I will be calling upon many of the members of the team to help with that," he said.
JOB LONGEVITY:
Right now, it's unclear how long Velazquez will be in his position as interim health officer.
"My commitment was I'm going to step in and help as long as I can for however long I'm the right person to help," Velazquez said.
He said over the next few weeks the community should get a better idea about what the process of hiring a new health officer will look like.
DR. LUTZ:
When it comes to his thoughts on Dr. Lutz's situation with the health district, Velazquez said there are three things he separates: The process between the employer and the employee, the person, what he needs to do to keep the community moving forward.
"As I mentioned to you, I know Dr. Lutz, I collaborated with him, I respect him professionally and I'll continue to do so," Velazquez said.
MOVING FORWARD:
Velazquez said his goal and intention is to keep the community moving forward. He said as a community member too, he wants other community members to learn more about what the 300 plus health district employees do everyday.
For him, moving forward means:
- Focusing on school districts and reopening schools, continuing to do so in a very measured way.
- Anticipate more testing that's community based.
- Looking ahead to vaccines and the distribution of them.
SURGE IN COVID-CASES
Velazquez said when it comes to set backs and restrictions, he believes health officials have learned a lot about the virus. Despite that fact, this virus has a unique characteristic and that's that everyone is at risk.
"We can all be impacted," he said.
His plan is to move forward by looking at science, data and best practices. He said he will turn to medical professionals for insight.
"I'm a physician first and I will always be a physician first," he said. "I take my job very, very seriously."
