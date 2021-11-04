SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ reached out to Spokane County Sheriff's Office multiple times Thursday with questions about the department's advertisements in New York.
The office has yet to respond with answers, however, Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich did share an 11-minute video online surrounding the billboards and blasting media coverage of the issue.
"I'm really appalled by our local media," Knezovich said.
Knezovich has taken issue with the focus on a typo on the billboard- the "g" was left out of "Washington."
'Quite frankly, its probably the worst example of journalism - if I can use that word in this case - that I've ever seen," he said.
The questions KHQ asked the sheriff's office, including the cost of the billboard to taxpayer, the difference in hiring lateral versus training new deputies and the success of the recruitment program, remain unanswered. In his video, Knezovich says even the cost of the endeavor is also the wrong thing to focus on.
"The proper question for a journalist, a thinking journalist, would have been 'Sheriff, how much money have you just saved the citizens of Spokane County?'"
The sheriff went on to say that the cost of being short-staffed and paying deputies overtime far outweighs the advertisement campaign, which is cost $12,000, according to his video.
Knezovich also replied to a tweet stating his recruitment campaigns resulted in their best recruitment year ever and lowered overtime in the department, although he did not share any specifics. He has also said they plan on paying for additional billboards to go up in Southern California.
We reached out to Spokane County Commissioners about the billboards, and a spokesman told us that money for them came from the Sheriff's Office yearly budget. Spokesman Jared Webley went on to say, "the sheriff was given a budget and we trust that they've done their research and due diligence to determine where they want to spend those funds. We're a community that supports law enforcement, so it's really in their hands."
