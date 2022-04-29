SPOKANE, Wash. - One for 1993, 2000, 1987, and so on—the history of the Bloomsday t-shirt is on full display this weekend in Riverfront Park for the return of the run. This afternoon, nestled between the display of bygone Bloomsdays, is Ted Kirpes.

Ted stands like a statue amongst the runner statues, because—well—I asked him to for the purpose of visually opening my story on TV, and he graciously agreed. But as he stands there, he has on his own special shirt: A 25-year commemorative shirt.

Ted Kirpes Ted Kirpes has run in every single Bloomsday race since 1977.

It's just one of all of the Bloomsday shirts Ted has at home. Literally all of them.

"I got them all in my closet. So yeah, I remember every one of them," Ted said when asked if he remembers the shirts on the statues behind him.

Ted remembers all of them because this year's Bloomsday marks number 46 for him. In other words, Ted has ran every single Bloomsday.

"Every one," he confirms with a grin.

And his streak began a lot like his statue pose for this story: talked into it by a friend back in 1977.

"He came to me on Wednesday and said, 'There's a race downtown, you want to run it with me on Sunday?'" Ted recalled. "I said, 'How far is it?' and he said, '8 miles' and I said, 'I've never ran 8 miles in my life!'"

"Aw, you can do it," Ted's friend assured him.

So, he did.

After graduating college and moving away, Ted used Bloomsday as a way to stay in touch with the Lilac City.

"It was always nice coming back and seeing friends, you know?" Ted said.

But 10 years into his running, Ted received a revelation.

"The perennials had no idea they were keeping track until the 10th year," Ted said. "Oh, they're keeping track of that? So then you realize this might be something I want to do all the time."

And he has.

Every year since 1977, whether battling bloody feet from shoes half a size too small or delaying back surgery in 2016 just to compete, Ted has remained committed to Spokane's race. He even shortened his New Zealand honeymoon in 1987.

"We had to cut the honeymoon short to fly back to Seattle to drive over here," Ted said. "We flew back to Seattle on Saturday ran the race on Sunday."

By his side for the past 46 years. supporting his Bloomsday habit. is his wife.

"She's been really good about it,' Ted smiled. "She comes with me every year."

As Ted Kirpes gets set to stand at the starting line in Spokane yet again, he's filled with gratitude.

"I'd just like to thank Don Kardong for starting this race," Ted said. "The Bloomsday organization, they've ran a well-oiled machine over the years and have been very innovative on new things to keep it going and all of the volunteers. Without the volunteers it would never happen and grow like this."

And Ted is also filled with some sage advice for those perhaps beginning their own Bloomsday streak this year.

"Just enjoy it," Ted offered. "Enjoy the fans, take your time to enjoy the scenery."

Ted Kirpes is still filled with the passion that makes him a Bloomie, then, now and for the days of Bloom yet to come.

"As long as my health holds up and God willing, I'm coming back every year," Ted concluded.