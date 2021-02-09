An abrupt 'paws' happened in a virtual courtroom in Texas on Tuesday after an attorney joined a hearing unknowingly using a cat filter.
The filter appeared on screen as computer generated fluffy white cat.
Presidio County Attorney Rod Ponton struggled to remove the filter and said, "I'm prepared to go forward with it. I'm here live, I'm not a cat."
Court Judge Roy Ferguson tried to walk Ponton through removing the filter.
Judge Roy Ferguson later tweeted, "important zoom tip - if a child used your computer before you join a virtual hearing check the zoom video options to be sure filters are off."
