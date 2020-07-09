COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Friends and family agreed that there wasn't a single person who met Jay Cawley who didn't like him. He had a quick wit, made the best pies.
"He was just a good dad," his daughter, Jessica Cawley said, a good dad, a good pilot and "He just wanted people to love each other and to go outside and do things. He was all about doing things. He wanted people to live life."
Jay lived his life in the air. He started flying at age 16 and his best friend Mark Heuett said Jay never looked back. He came from a family of pilots; his dad and two brothers both flew.
"He was the type of guy to show up, fuel the plane, before anyone even got there," Heuett said.
Heuett said Jay was his best friend for 42 wonderful years.
"I got to know him real well and I got to know his family. I became a part of his family and he became a part of mine," Heuette said.
Person after person described Jay as the type of guy who loved everyone and everyone loved him right back. Heuett said that he and Jay would talk on the phone every day at 7:00 a.m. for their morning briefing.
"He's going to leave a big hole in my life," Heuette said.
Heuett said he doesn't know what happened on that Sunday over Lake Coeur d'Alene. He said Jay was an expert flyer and what he's heard of seaplane pilot Neil Lunt was that he was experienced as well. Heuett said it's likely the sun played a role.
The exact cause of the crash will be part of the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation.
Jay's neighbor, 90-year-old Billie Morford, considered him a son. They've been neighbors for 28 years and have had a garden together for 15.
"We have got a good garden right now," Morford said.
She added that her best memory of him is when Jay would pop in and out of her house to give her a big hug.
"I'm just going to miss him everyday," she said. "I already do."
Jessica is continuing to wait for answers and in the meantime wants people to remember her dad as she will.
"My dad's legacy is talking to people, being practical, wanting the best. He was a really wholesome guy," she said.
Friends say Jay was flying that day with friend Kelly Kreeger, who also sadly died in the crash. She was said to be an aviation enthusiast and also well-known in her community.
