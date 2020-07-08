SPOKANE, Wash. - Soon-to-be 86-year-old Phyllis Simmons was shopping at Rosauers Tuesday evening, unloaded her groceries and returned her cart. When she got back to her car, she realized she was missing something.
"My purse is gone! My purse is missing! I didn't even see it," Simmons recalled on Wednesday afternoon. "Everything is gone away from you. My car keys, my phone... nothing. What can you do?"
Simmons notified the staff at Rosauers who she said were sympathetic and even offered her a ride back to her house to grab an extra set of keys.
While Simmons and a Rosauers employee went to retrieve the keys, security was reviewing video that showed a man, identified by police as 53-year-old convicted felon Steven Puckett, grab Simmons' cart and actually return it to inside the store. However, once inside, video shows Puckett grabbing the purse and emptying the contents into his pockets.
Having a suspect to look for, it was about that time Simmons and the Rosauers employee were returning from getting an extra set of keys and security spotted Puckett.
"The security fella rolled down the window and said, 'There he is! Get him!" Phyllis said. "And here come two boys, running out of the store with this guy carrying my purse."
Like someone on the internet who was just asked to put on a mask in public during a pandemic, police say the suspected thief immediately become confrontational with security, but they managed to detain him until police arrived.
"They caught this fella and he is something and he's going to jail now," Simmons added.
Indeed he is. Puckett was arrested and charged with 12 counts of theft. The Spokane County Jail Inmate Roster shows his bond has been set at $1000.
Police were able to recover all of Phyllis' belongings with the exception of $.55 and a new pair of glasses. Despite the loss of change and some new spectacles, Phyllis is grateful.
"I'm just so thankful that the police and Rosauers," Simmons said before pausing for a moment. "They were all wonderful."
All's well that ends well, I suppose. Well, almost.
When we first reached out to Spokane Police about getting us in touch with Phyllis, they said she was hoping to have "Help Me Hayley" cover the story. Not wanting to disappoint Phyllis or victimize her again by having to solely deal with just me, I dialed up Hayley for Phyllis.
"Hi Hayley!" Phyllis lit up after seeing Hayley on my phone. "Bless your heart, honey! You are the hardest working girl"
The two shared pleasantries as I held the phone for about 5 minutes and like any good Help Me Hayley, it ended with a hug, albeit a virtual one, but a hug nonetheless.
Simmons, who turns 86 this month, blames herself for the theft for leaving the purse in the cart and not keeping it on her at all times.
'Normally, a woman should have her purse either on your body or in the cart and buckled up in there so they can't be torn away," Phyllis said.
If you do keep your purse in your cart, you can either use the child seat belt to buckle it in, or bring along a carabiner to fasten it to the cart. Phyllis also recommends keeping your phone and purse separated so if you lose one, you won't be completely out of luck.
