SPOKANE, Wash. - For 10 people across the city, life is beginning to turn around as their cycle of homelessness is closer to ending. A local pre-apprenticeship program is bringing workforce skills to the forefront for those in need.
The Pre-Employment Preparation Program (PEPP) is a four-week long course in Spokane that teaches students outside and inside the classroom, toward the goal of learning skills that will afterward serve in an apprenticeship program of some kind, carpentry, electrical, general construction trades, etc.
There have been four classes since PEPP was created, yet the most recent was extra special.
“Unbelievable that this program is available. I had no idea, and I feel very blessed,” Greg Binkley, PEPP graduate, said.
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) partnered with PEPP a few months ago to recruit folks who are homeless across the city, to take part in the program. Specifically, from Camp Hope and the House of Charity.
After four weeks, ten students – six from Camp Hope and four from the House of Charity – graduated from PEPP with their certificates in hand; now certified in first aid, OSHA 10, traffic control, and a forklift qualification credential.
“When you can walk into some place and have state certifications, that’s a big deal,” Binkley said. “I feel very confident that I can do this.”
Binkley has been homeless since May of last year, he currently lives at the House of Charity. Today – things are looking up.
“I think some of these folks have been down and out for so long, that they’ve seemed to lose faith in themselves,” PEPP Coordinator Judith Gilmore said.
The perspective has changed – through the support of local nonprofits, instructors, and other forms of leadership – these homeless students are now looking toward new chapters.
“It’s an amazing thing to watch, so all of a sudden they’re now believing in themselves too – hey, I can do this, I didn’t know I could do that,” Gilmore said.
After Friday afternoon’s graduation ceremony, the ten students each have a certificate that can help them land an apprenticeship.
“I hope it continues; I hope it can help other people,” Binkley said.