Sunny and quiet, with temperatures just about average in the low to mid 30's leading into Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
It doesn't look like we will wake up to snow Christmas Day, but a system making its move into the Pacific northwest will bring a shot at snow overnight Friday into Saturday morning. Early indications are that we could get 1-3" of new snow out of this quick hitting storm. Stay tuned for more as we continue to fine tune this forecast as forecast models come into better agreement.
