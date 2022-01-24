SPOKANE, Wash. - It has been more than four years since then 15-year-old Caleb Sharpe opened fire in Freeman High School, killing classmate Sam Strahan and wounding three others. Monday, a very lengthy process that will lead to Sharpe's fate began with victim statements. Judge Michal Price is set to hear from approximately 150 people impacted by this tragedy.
Sharpe pleaded guilty to premeditated murder, three counts of attempted murder and second-degree assault just a few days before his trial was set to begin earlier this month. Ami Strahan, whose son Sam was killed in the shooting, was in the front row for that hearing on January 6th.
Earlier this year, the judge denied a motion to change Sharpe's plea to guilty by insanity, calling it "very last minute" and, "too little, too late." Shortly after the rampage, documents state Sharpe told the detectives 'no' when asked if he felt remorse for what he had done.
Victim impact statements reflect just how shattered the entire community was and still is following the shooting. Many writing that the incredibly long wait to get to this day made their healing process all the more challenging.
Victim advocate Barbara Gumm read letters from grandparents, parents, staff and students. One particular letter was written by a Freeman student who requested to remain anonymous.
"How has the student impacted me? For starters, I'm terrified to go to school," she read to the court. "Imagine that one of the places you were supposed to feel safe is taken away from you? Imagine being scared to leave your house?"
That September 2017 day is when innocence for so many was lost. The victims say their lives changed forever in a mere moment. One of the most sacred, safe places for kids, their school, was turned into a crime scene. Students wrote that even after extensive therapy and professional help, what they saw and heard that day will never escape them.
"There is always something that triggers those memories of your classmates running for the lives down the hall, the smell of the gunshot, the ceiling material, the sounds of the gun, kids screaming," Gumm read from a student's letter.
And statements reflect the horror of that day continues to haunt teachers too.
"For months afterward, I had to work up the courage to enter the school building," Gumm read from a high school teacher's statement. "I still don't allow backpacks in my classroom. I get very nervous when they are present in my classroom. Last spring, the track team was running the halls for an indoor practice. The sound of their feet hitting the floor sent me into a panic. It took me to the sound of students running out the door."
Victim impact statements will resume Tuesday morning. The specific date for Sharpe's sentencing has not yet been set.