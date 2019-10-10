SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools parents are nearing the deadline to turn in their children's immunization records, or their children won't be able to go to school starting Monday.
SPS says as of Thursday, 23 students still need to turn in their immunization records or a valid reason why they don't have them. Coddington says parents have until the end of the day on Friday to turn in that paperwork.
"We're following state law and Monday would be the first exclusion date," Coddington said. "We're working with families."
Coddington says under Washington state law, students can't claim exemption from the MMR vaccine for personal or philosophical reasons anymore. He says the law, which took effect this summer, still allows students to claim exemption for religious or medical reasons. Coddington says students don't necessarily have to get the MMR vaccine by Friday, but they need to turn in their records to the district by then.
"You need to have either current vaccination paperwork, or you need to provide paperwork that you meet one of the acceptable exemptions," Coddington said.
Again, SPS says the Friday deadline is to turn in the paperwork documenting those exemptions and vaccination records to the district. Those deadlines vary by district.
The Mead school district doesn't have what it calls a "district-wide drop dead exclusion date," but school nurses say as of Thursday, thirty four students are not in compliance with the new MMR vaccine exemption rules. They're urging parents to contact their children's individual schools for more information.
The MMR vaccine isn't just an issue at the secondary education level. It's also an issue in higher education. Eastern Washington University has a new policy that mirrors local school districts: submit proof of the MMR vaccination or file paperwork for an exemption. EWU says to students will need that proof to register for winter classes, but they still have about a month to get it.
Parents of children who need their vaccinations can attend a free vaccine clinic. The Mead school district is teaming up with the Spokane Regional Health district to host a free vaccine clinic on Tuesday, October 15 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Farwell Elementary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.