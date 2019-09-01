It's one of the busiest travel holiday's of the year.
Hundreds of thousands of people will travel through Spokane at all hours of the day.
"Our troopers are vigilant, we know that impaired driving can occur anytime, day or night," Trooper Jeff Sevigney said.
Sevigney, a trooper with the Washington State Patrol, says 18 impaired drivers have been removed from area roadways so far this weekend.
During Labor Day weekend in 2018, 17 people were arrested for driving under the influence.
Trooper Sevigney says extra patrols will be present throughout the region Sunday night with an emphasis on the Spokane area.
But, law enforcement can't be everywhere at one time.
"If you see an impaired driver, certainly that's a definite usage of the 911 system," Sevigney said "and we appreciate you letting us know where those impaired drivers are and we're going to do our best to remove them from the roadways."
On top of having a sober driver, Sevigney says people need to put down the cell phone while driving and focus on the road .