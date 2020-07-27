OLYMPIA - School districts across Washington have been notified that the implementation of a comprehensive sexual education bill has been suspended.
According to a bulletin from the Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal, Senate Bill 5395 has been suspended pending the results of Referendum 90 in the general election.
The bill was passed by the Legislature earlier this year and would require state public schools to provide comprehensive sexual health education instruction to students by the 2022-23 school year.
A referendum will be on the November ballot asking voters to approve or reject the bill. If the referendum is approved, the bill will go into effect 30 days after the November 3 election.
The bill has been met with scrutiny in the past from both parents and teachers, with many saying young children shouldn't be exposed to the lessons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.