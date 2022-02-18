SPOKANE, Wash. - Today is National Battery Day, and the City of Spokane took the occasion to remind residents how to properly dispose of lithium batteries.
Following investigations, it seems likely the fire at the Waste To Energy plant earlier in the week was caused by an improperly disposed of battery. According to the City, this is the second such fire in recent months caused by a battery.
As part of their Know Before You Throw campaign, the City offers residents tips on how to dispose of lithium batteries properly, as well as what devices may contain one and how to check.
One of the easiest ways to properly dispose of batteries is to place them in a clear plastic bag atop your waste bin when you put it out for pickup. Never put your batteries inside the bin.
Other ways to dispose of them include taking them directly to the WTE plant, as well as to some hardware or electronic stores, where battery disposal may be offered.
The most important thing is not to simply toss them in the trash. Lithium batteries are incredibly combustible and must be handled separately, not incinerated like most waste. To avoid fires that could potentially be much worse than those recently, it's imperative to follow disposal guidelines.