IDAHO - On Thursday, the Idaho Supreme Court upheld the state's abortion ban and the civil enforcement law that allows providers to be sued for performing abortions. This was a 3-2 decision.
"The Idaho Constitution does not contain an explicit right to abortion," the decision summary reads. "We cannot read a fundamental right to abortion into the text of the Idaho Constitution."
The exception to the law is for when a pregnant person's life is in danger.
"The relevant history and traditions of Idaho show abortion was viewed as an immoral act and treated as a crime," the decision summary reads.
The Idaho Democratic Party released a statement on Thursday's decision.
“Every pregnancy is unique and people seek abortion care for a range of deeply personal reasons that the government should not question. Patients, not judges or politicians, should make their own personal decisions when it comes to medical care," the statement says. "This decision has made it even clearer that Idahoans cannot rely on the courts to protect their reproductive freedoms. The only way we can win back our reproductive freedoms is by electing Democrats across the state."