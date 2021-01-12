SPOKANE, Wash. - On Tuesday, Senator Murray reinforced that violence is not the way to do business in Washington, D.C.
The Senate is now controlled by the Democrats, she says they'll need to balance the incoming president with the outgoing president, saying that a riot or a mob was not the way to make a change.
“If we ever allow our democracy to be overtaken by a coup or by use of force and allow force to control who represents us or what issue wins the day we will have lost our democracy,” Senator Patty Murray, “and I will stand every day to ensure that we do not lose that.”
Murray is the senior ranking senator representing the state of Washington, saying that she supports debate but that the debate cannot reach a level it was at on January 6, 2021.
“I think it’s very important that we continue to speak very loudly,” Murray said, “that this is a democracy, and in a democracy, you use your words or your vote to make a determination about where our country should go.”
On the topic of the election, the senator said she had faith in the voting process, not only right here in Washington but across the country, and if you want to make a change your votes the way to do it.
“I go to work every day and I use my words and my voice to fight for issues important to Washington state,” Murray said, “and people use their words to argue back to me, whoever has the most votes wins same in an election.”
The senator says that right now her focus isn’t on what happened to her inside the Capitol- but it’s reinforcing that the concept of what took place is incredibly wrong.
“Our words and our votes [are how we] fight and how we fight for the things we care about,” Murray said, “not using physical force, or a coup to win the day. We cannot allow that to happen for our own country, we need to send a message worldwide that we do not support use of violence or a coup, same thing to overtake the voices of the people.”
