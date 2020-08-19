SPOKANE, Wash - The family of a woman killed in a North Spokane crash is speaking out about the tragedy that took place Monday night when an alleged drunk driver struck her car, bursting it into flames.
Ray McNamara reached out to KHQ, describing his final moments with his wife of nearly 30 years, Lauri, after a family outing at Long Lake Monday.
In a statement sent to KHQ, Ray told us the following:
Honestly I do not know what to say.
We were coming back from an afternoon/evening out on long lake. We do this frequently. In an instant our daughter’s mother was taken from her. My best friend, my partner in everything, the love of my life was taken from me. Our families lost a daughter, aunt, sister, grand daughter and great granddaughter. Lauri was loved by so many, she cared deeply about every one of her friends.
I saw the explosion in my side mirrors. The attached photo is what I sprinted towards, hoping above all else that Lauri was not involved. I found her standing by the fully engulfed cars shaking in pain, and in shock. I did a quick visual assessment of her as I got there and noted all the burned areas on her body. It was difficult to find a spot on her body to touch to escort her away from the cars. She was conscious and coherent at the scene. We were able to talk. Her thoughts were making sure our daughter was ok, and taken care of. She (daughter) was with me in the truck, and was one of the individuals that called 911. Lauri was still conscious when she left in the ambulance.
All of Lauri’s family would like to thank the strangers that stepped in to help that evening. Especially the lady with the case of water, and the ones that help pour water over her burns with me. We of course would like to thank the fire, sheriff, and paramedics for all their help at the scene. And lastly thank you to the staff at SHMC for all their work to try to save Lauri.
Take an extra moment to hug your family, you never know when they may be lost in an instant.
Let this be another lesson to the people that drive drunk why this is so wrong. How many lessons does it take before people figure it out.
We all love her so much and miss her beyond any words that can be said. There is now an immense void in our lives.
This coming Tuesday would have been our 30 year wedding anniversary.
Twenty-three-year-old Jackson Neal is currently in the Spokane County Jail and has been charged with vehicular homicide.
According to police, Neal was offered a voluntary breath test and agreed, showing his BAC at .207. Neal later admitted to drinking alcohol throughout the day.
The crash remains under investigation, but Traffic Unit Investigators believe speed and impairment are factors in the crash. Investigators will await lab results for Neal's blood sample.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.