IDAHO - Representatives in North Idaho are concerned with the extension of a mask mandate by the Panhandle Board of Health and are calling on the board to change the mask mandate to a mask recommendation instead.
"We, the majority of state legislators from the five northern counties, are concerned about the continuing mask mandate in Kootenai County," a letter to Panhandle Health Board Members says. "This order, first passed by your board in July, carries the force of law and is highly upsetting to may of the citizens we represent. Last week your board extended this demand for only Kootenai County, though the other four counties in the Panhandle Health District are all at the same risk level, according to your tracking data today, and hospitals are not overwhelmed."
The letter goes on to say that, "in Idaho, we do not tell people what to do in their personal lives. We do not demand they undergo a certain surgery or take a particular medicine, even if the impacts of their choices might be negative."
The letter said representatives believe government mandates related to COVID-19 are unproductive and are an infringement on individual rights protected by Idaho and the Constitution.
"Treating adults like children results in defiance of the orders and diminishes the credibility of the health board in current and future concerns," the letter says.
The letter than calls on the Panhandle Health District to change the mask mandate to a recommendation, further saying they believe in education over mandates.
In a statement provided to KHQ, Kootenai Health said regional health districts have been given both the responsibility and the authority to make decisions on matters impacting public health. The statement said a mask mandate "is an appropriate and responsible action for protecting the public."
It is an action that has been repeatedly and consistently shown to be a low-cost, effective way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when, and only when, everyone participates," Kootenai Health's statement said. "As we see more in-person contact with students’ return to school and flu season approaching, the Kootenai Health board, medical staff and administrative team support Panhandle Health District’s decision to continue the masking mandate as an appropriate strategy to help ensure schools and businesses can stay open and our hospital has the capacity to meet our community’s needs."
