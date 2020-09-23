SPOKANE, Wash. - The number of new COVID-19 cases in Spokane County has made its biggest jump since August, with 123 reported on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) reports that these new cases bring the countywide total up to 6,582 since the pandemic began.
Wednesday's spike in cases is the largest Spokane County has seen since Aug. 6, when 170 new cases were reported.
An additional death was also reported Wednesday, bringing the county's death toll up to 160.
There have been a total of 412 virus-related hospitalizations with 31 patients currently hospitalized.
As of Wednesday, the recovery rate in Spokane County is 77.6%.
