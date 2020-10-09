SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - The Central Valley School District is investigating how an inappropriate image made its way onto a Zoom class during a high school zoom session.
KHQ received a picture of the inappropriate picture in a Zoom session from a parent, who said it was shared with her by the father of a girl who was in the class at the time of the incident.
Marla Nunberg, Central Valley's spokeswoman, says the district is very actively investigating the circumstances around the image, but at this time, she says, they don't believe the Zoom session was hacked. That could mean a student was involved, although Nunberg said she could not comment beyond that.
Nunberg says the district has various safeguards in place to prevent incidents like this during Zoom classes, including:
- Passcodes that are required for all Zoom links
- The district encourages students not to share links with anyone
- Participants are kept in a waiting room and admitted one by one by an educator
- The district has what's called "Go Guardian" on all district devices which prevents searching for pornographic material, and prevents the use of social media
