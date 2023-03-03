SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was sentenced to five years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and assault after striking two teenagers on the Colville Reservation in 2021, killing one of them.
In Oct. 2021, a 13-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were hit by a Tundra truck driven by 55-year-old Emmalena Ann Michel. Another truck was also struck and spun 180 degrees after hitting the teens. The girl was transported to hospital via helicopter with considerable injuries, while the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 10-year-old witness told officers Michel had gotten out of the truck and said, "I'm sorry," then fled the scene, smelling strongly of alcohol. Another witness stated he'd been driving behind the Tundra, but had fallen back because the driver appeared drunk and was driving down the turn lane.
Investigation by Washington State Patrol indicated Michel had been driving over 46 miles per hour inside the 25 mile per hour zone when she struck the children. A search of the Tundra turned up alcohol containers inside.
Michel turned herself into law enforcement that evening and provided a breath sample, which showed her blood alcohol content to be above the legal limit.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, the girl who survived the collision spoke at the sentencing of her continued pain. She described a metal rod in her right femur and a metal plate in her right forearm. But worst of all, she said, she lost her best friend.
The mother of boy killed in the crash also spoke, saying losing him, "is beyond anything I have ever endured. The pain has not subsided, and it never will."
During the sentencing, Senior Judge Rosanna Peterson told the defendant, "Whether or not you intended this damage, you did this. You have been stopped by law enforcement repeatedly for drinking and driving. While you cannot change what happened, you can change yourself."
The judge added, "If you cannot control the alcohol, you should never drive again."
Michel apologized to the victims at the hearing, saying, "I want everyone to know how bad I feel for taking a life. My deepest sympathy goes out to everyone involved. "I never should have been behind the wheel at that time (...) I have shame and guilt that will remain with me forever."
In addition to 60 months in federal prison, Michel will also have three years of supervised release.