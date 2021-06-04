SPOKANE, Wash. - Incoming Gonzaga freshman Chet Holmgren, the nation's number one high school basketball recruit for this year, is a finalist for Gatorade's National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award.
This honor is the most prestigious award in high school sports, looking at not only athletics, but also academics.
Holmgren is a 7-foot tall senior at Minnehaha Academy in Minnesota, where he led his team to a 20-1 record and the Class AAA state championship this past season.
Holmgren averaged a double-double in points and rebounds and shot just over 68% from the field. Off the court, he's spent time tutoring and volunteering at elementary schools. Throughout high school, he also volunteered as a youth basketball instructor.
Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs won the award last year and also came from the same high school as Holmgren.
FINALISTS:
- Chet Holmgren: Senior center from Minneapolis, MN. He's committed to playing at Gonzaga University.
- Jabari Smith: Senior forward from Tyrone, Georgia. Committed to play at Auburn University.
- Donovan Clingan: Junior center from Bristol, Connecticut. He's the No. 44 recruit in the class of 2022.