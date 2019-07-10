A pair of new faces with the Gonzaga Basketball team will be on hand at the South Hill library Wednesday night.
The Spokane Public Library says Texas A&M-transfer Admon Gilder and incoming freshman Drew Timme from Texas will take part in Family Storytime at the South Hill location.
Both Gilder and Trimme will be reading to kids at the event, being held from 6:30-8 p.m.
Spokane Public Library says the event complements the Smithsonian traveling exhibit “Hometown Teams” that will be hosted at the Spokane Public Library – Downtown from June 22 thru August 3, 2019.
